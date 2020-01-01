WATCH: A tranquil night will be followed by a brighter, milder Thursday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)



TONIGHT – THURSDAY:

Any lingering lake snow showers/flurries well north of Syracuse will slide farther north and slowly fizzle tonight, while most areas will be quiet and chilly with lows in the 20s.

On Thursday, we turn milder once again under sunny skies as highs warm back into the mid to upper 40s thanks to high pressure being in charge!

FRIDAY:

It remains mild for Friday, but moisture is moving north from the Gulf and low pressure will track east out of the Plains. They will combine to bring us some rain during the day.