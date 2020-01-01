WATCH: A tranquil night will be followed by a brighter, milder Thursday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT – THURSDAY:

Any lingering lake snow showers/flurries well north of Syracuse will slide farther north and slowly fizzle tonight, while most areas will be quiet and chilly with lows in the 20s.

On Thursday, we turn milder once again under sunny skies as highs warm back into the mid to upper 40s thanks to high pressure being in charge!

FRIDAY:

It remains mild for Friday, but moisture is moving north from the Gulf and low pressure will track east out of the Plains. They will combine to bring us some rain during the day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Almanac

Almanac

Ski Report

Ski Report

Wind Chill

Wind Chill

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

New York State Seasonal Snow

New York State Seasonal Snow

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected