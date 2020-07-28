WATCH: A very nice afternoon across CNY!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

A nice breeze will be with us the rest of today under a good deal of sunshine and it will be more comfy this afternoon too! Highs will be in the mid-80s.

TONIGHT:

We will cool into the low to mid 60s tonight with high pressure providing a partly cloudy sky.

WEDNESDAY:

An upper level low will swing another cold front into CNY Wednesday afternoon and evening. The result for us will be more clouds developing during the day, slightly cooler temperatures and scattered pop-up showers and storms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Highs should reach the low to perhaps mid 80s and set an all new record for longest consecutive 80+ degree streak in Syracuse! Click here for more details.

Temperatures will stay pretty seasonable for the rest of the week and only a small chance of a shower or two. Stay tuned for updates.