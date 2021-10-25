WATCH: After a break, rain is set to return to Central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

An area of low pressure over the Ohio Valley is headed east tonight and will transfer its energy to a new low spinning up off the Mid-Atlantic/Southern New England coastline late Monday night into Tuesday timeframe. What does this mean for us? A very rainy Tuesday.

MONDAY NIGHT:

The first part of Monday night is relatively quiet with just a few showers around as we get closer to midnight.

As the coastal storm starts to develop in earnest overnight, we expect a steady rain to fill in across the region from east to west.

TUESDAY:

We expect another shot of steadier, possibly heavy at times, through Tuesday. A widespread 1-2” of rainfall is possible during this time. Higher amounts farther to the east, especially in eastern New York are expected.

While the flood threat is relatively low in the Syracuse area where closer to an inch of rain is likely, there are Flash Flood Watches out for Chenango and Otsego Counties.

In addition to the rain, a steady east-northeast wind will add a raw feel to the air as temperatures hold in the 50s through the day.

MIDWEEK:

Although slow moving, the coastal storm begins to make a jog to the south then the east starting Tuesday night. We expect our rain to taper late Tuesday night as this happens.

High pressure and drier air are trying to build in from Canada so look for sunshine to break out Wednesday and the sunshine and dry weather should be back for Wednesday as well.

The drier weather is welcomed because our weather becomes unsettled again by late in the day Friday with another system and rain headed our way.