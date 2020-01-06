Watch: Ahead of ‘Greatest’ tournament, greatest Jeopardy! contestants talk with NewsChannel 9

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — He’s no Johnny Gilbert or Alex Trebek, but on Monday, NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan got to welcome three Jeopardy! great to the airwaves of Syracuse.

The three most accomplished Jeopardy! contestants, Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer, will compete in the “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” Championship beginning Tuesday.

Jeopardy! fans who are used to watching the game show at 7:30 p.m. will instead want to watch at 8 p.m. each weeknight on NewsChannel 9.

Starting on Tuesday, Ken, Brad, and James will compete in a series of one-hour shows. Each show is a stand-alone match consisting of two complete Jeopardy! games.

The winner of each match will be decided by their total point score of the two games.

The first to win three matches receives $1 million and, more importantly, the title of Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time. The two non-winners will each receive $250,000.

Like the World Series, if one contestant reaches the required number of wins quickly, the subsequent games won’t be played.

“JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time” will air as follows:

Tuesday, January 7 (8-9pm)

Wednesday, January 8 (8-9pm)

Thursday, January 9 (8-9pm)

***Friday, January 10 10 (8-9pm)

***Tuesday, January 14 (8-9pm)

***Wednesday, January 15 (8-9pm)

***Thursday, January 16 (8-9pm)

***If necessary.

