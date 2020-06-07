WATCH: All clear and cool tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

High pressure will settle overhead Sunday night setting the stage for a cool, clear night with lows in the 40s to around 50. Yes, it will be a good night sleeping again and for a bonfire too!

Meanwhile, along the central and eastern Gulf Coast Tropical Storm Cristobal will be making landfall as a tropical storm tonight near New Orleans. Heavy, flooding rains, gusty winds and storm surge will impact these areas into Monday. Thankfully, the impacts from from the remnants of Cristobal will be minimal across CNY later this week.

MONDAY:

High pressure remains in charge to kick off the new week and will result in an incredible day! Lots of sun, comfortably warm temperatures and low humidity. Highs should be up around 75. Enjoy!

MONDAY NIGHT:

Another nice night for sleeping with the windows open is what we will experience Monday night under a clear to partly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

High pressure will slowly slide east of us as a warm front passes by to the north Tuesday. What will this mean for Central New York? More of a southerly flow begins to develop Tuesday afternoon into midweek which will push warmer, more humid air into the region. Highs Tuesday will be well into the 80s under a blend of sun and clouds with any showers accompanying a warm front likely staying north of CNY.

By midweek we could be flirting with record heat as highs will probably jump into the low 90s at least, but it will not last long. Stay tuned for updates.