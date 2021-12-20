WATCH: Although a tranquil week for CNY will there be any snow?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It was a quiet last full day of Autumn across CNY, but does this quiet weather last this week leading up to Christmas? Details are below…

TONIGHT:

Much of the night is quiet, breezy, and not too cold. It is dry this evening with increasing clouds the a few snow showers arriving towards daybreak Tuesday. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Lows drop to near 30 and may rise a bit during the overnight ahead of a cold front.

TUESDAY:

The first of two cold fronts come through first thing Tuesday morning with a few snow showers/flurries possible, but most of Tuesday is dry with a few breaks of sun. Highs Tuesday should be in the mid-30s.

By the way, the official start of the winter season occurs Tuesday at 10:59 am. This is when the sun’s direct rays are shining over the Tropic of Capricorn in the Southern Hemisphere. It also equates to our shortest day of the year. We gain just a few seconds of daylight Wednesday, but we gain every day between then and the first day of Summer!

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

After a tranquil Tuesday night yet another cold front swings into the area Wednesday morning with scattered snow showers that may mix with a little rain at times. Little to no accumulation is expected on Wednesday, but a light accumulation is possible Wednesday night with a little lake snow south and west of Syracuse.

Highs on Wednesday may flirt with briefly touch 40 for a few, but brisk winds will make it feel more like the 20s and low 30s throughout the day.