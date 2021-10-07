WATCH: Another day in the 70s for Central New York but how long does it last?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

We are running a good 10 degrees above normal for both the high and low temperatures! This time of the year our daytime highs average the mid 60s and the overnight lows average the 40s. But that’s not the case the rest of this week and most of next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

It is another mild night across Central New York with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s across the region.

Much like last night, we expect low clouds and fog to become more widespread across the region after midnight.

FRIDAY:

It stays unseasonably mild Friday. There are some signs from our computer models that the clouds may be a bit tougher to burn off compared to Thursday. Despite extra clouds we think there’s a good chance that readings top out near 75 Friday afternoon!

COLUMBUS DAY WEEKEND:

Lots of things going on this holiday weekend around the area from Apple Fest in Lafayette to the Boilermaker in Utica, Super Dirt Week in Oswego, SU football game, Spiedie Fest in Binghamton just to name a few! So…the BIG question is how’s the weather going to be over the weekend??

Currently, it appears much of the holiday weekend is going to be dry with the best chance of a few showers coming Saturday night into Sunday morning as a weak weather system approaches from the southwest.

We are also watching a wave of low pressure sliding up the East Coast. As of now it appears the bulk of the moisture stays out of the area. Stay tuned for updates.

Regardless of whether we see a few showers or not Saturday night/Sunday, it will remain unseasonably mild with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 for Saturday and Sunday. Columbus Day itself looks to be the warmest day with highs at least low to mid 70s and it could get even warmer for Tuesday.