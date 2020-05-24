WATCH: Another nice evening for CNY!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

A warm front will drift into CNY with scattered showers/storm late Sunday night into the start of Memorial Day. It will be a breezy and mild night with lows around 60.

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY):

To end the holiday weekend on Monday (Memorial Day), a warm front will slowly slide east of us during the day with a couple of lingering showers/storm possible through about 9 or 10 am followed by some developing sun for the late morning and afternoon. We can’t rule out a spotty shower/storm or two bubbling up in the afternoon/evening amongst the building warmth and humidity, but there will be plenty of rain-free time.

The unofficial start to summer will certainly feel like it as highs will warm into the low to mid 80s with the humidity coming up as the day progresses too.

If you are planning on making outdoor plans on Memorial Day, be sure to have the Live Doppler 9 app downloaded to your smart phones and tablets. That way, you’ll be able to see where any scattered showers are with relation to your location.

MONDAY NIGHT:

It will be a mild and muggy Monday night with some clouds and areas of fog. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday will be hazy, hot and humid with a slight risk for a spotty pop up shower/storm possible during the afternoon and evening. It will likely be the hottest day of the year thus far with highs reaching up to around 90.

The record high for Tuesday is 90 set back in 2011 and there’s a chance we could at least tie if not break it Tuesday afternoon. Feel like readings when combining the heat and humidity will be in the mid-90s so do what you can to stay cool and hydrated.