WATCH: Another perfect evening on tap for CNY!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)



Keep the sunglasses and sunscreen within reach the rest of the week. The sun is going nowhere and rain will be hard to find thanks to a strong area of high pressure that will not move much the next two or three days!

Temperatures will continue to warm each passing day through Thursday too with comfortable nights for sleeping through Thursday night anyways.

TONIGHT:

Tonight will be another great night for star gazing across CNY with a nice dry air mass providing a crystal clear sky. Lows will drop into the low to mid 50s for most, but there will be some mid to upper 40s in the normally cooler spots of CNY.

WEDNESDAY – THURSDAY:

By mid-week we should be well into the 80s and perhaps even close to 90° by Thursday. Unlike last week, this warm up will not be accompanied with high humidity.

It doesn’t look like any good chances for rain comes until late in the week. Keep an eye on those gardens and plan on watering all week. For more on this dry streak and how it stacks up to previous prolonged dry stretches, click here.