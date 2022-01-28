WATCH: Another visit of arctic air for Central New York this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We’re slipping back into the freezer box for the start of the weekend as we watch New England get hit with snow and wind.

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:

Temperatures have been dropping all day. We continue to drop near or below zero AGAIN overnight. Although not gusty, our winds will end up steady between 10 and 15 mph and that puts wind chills well below zero. Much of Central New York is either under a Wind Chill Advisory or Warning through late Saturday morning.

No snow to shovel or plow tonight though!

WEEKEND:

Remember the Nor’easter we said we’re keeping an eye on this week?? Well, it’s a miss for us here in CNY. New England and the Boston area will get the brunt of the storm Saturday. The Boston area could two feet of snow or more!

SATURDAY:

Meanwhile, we are going to have another bitter cold Saturday. We’ll start off subzero again for most in the morning with highs only near 10°.

If you prepare for it, this is great weather if you’re a winter outdoor activities person because you have yet another dry winter weekend!

While most are dry, the low-level flow is favorable for some light lake effect snow of the south shore of Lake Ontario. There could be a inch or two of fluff from Fair Haven west to Rochester and south into the Finger Lakes some snow in the air.

SUNDAY:

Some lake effect snow showers are possible Sunday, at this time, not much accumulation is expected during the day. Outside the lake effect there should be some sun and it won’t be as harsh as Saturday. Temperatures should be a little warmer Sunday with highs around 20.

Let’s keep an eye out Sunday night. Winds become westerly and the air aloft remains cold enough for lake effect. Snow could become more organized for a while east of Lake Ontario where there could be several inches of snow by Monday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Central New York gets a break from the arctic air early next week. Temperatures end up above normal by Tuesday and we could be flirting with 40 degrees for the middle of the week.