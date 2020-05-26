WATCH: Another warm and muggy night is on tap for CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

After feeling the second hottest day in May in Syracuse Tuesday afternoon we may very well set another record high on Wednesday!

By the way, prior to Tuesday afternoon the last time Syracuse felt 90 degree heat was nearly 10 months ago back on July 30th of 2019.

TONIGHT:

Tonight will be pretty stuffy with just a spotty shower/storm possible for a few spots. Lows will only drop into the mid to upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

WEDNESDAY:

A ridge of high pressure down at the ground and aloft will continue to keep us hot, humid and mainly dry with a good deal of hazy sunshine Wednesday. Once again there will be a very small chance for a spotty shower/storm or two to pop up during the afternoon and evening, but most should not see a drop of rain. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s again! The record high Wednesday is 91 set way back in 1939!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

It will be a bit breezy, warm and muggy Wednesday night with a partly cloudy sky. In other words, if you don’t have an AC unit you will probably be quite uncomfortable trying to sleep. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s once again.

THURSDAY:

Some tropical moisture will stream northward into CNY Thursday compliments of a southerly flow on the backside of high pressure to the east of CNY and Northeast. What does this mean for us? There will be a better chance for scattered showers and storms during the late morning and afternoon hours on Thursday.

Thanks to more clouds and at least a bit of rain around on Thursday, temperatures should be several degrees cooler, but it will remain warm and very muggy, especially with the added tropical moisture in the air. Highs on Thursday will probably be in the lower 80s.

Odds of showers and storms, a few of which could be strong, will likely be going up for the end of the week as a cold front is slated to move into the region.