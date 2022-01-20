WATCH: Arctic air is back in CNY so how cold is your Friday?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The arctic air is back and it’s not budging anytime soon.

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

There is a Wind Chill Advisory for areas along and east of I-81 from 7pm Thursday through 10am Friday.

It gets real cold overnight, and temperatures fall below zero to pretty much everyone in CNY. The Syracuse area and points north and east should drop to 5 to 15 below zero, if not even lower around Watertown/North Country and Tug Hill areas where the sky is clear the longest!

After midnight any lake snow is expected to shift further west as wind become lighter with some clearing taking place. Where lake effect snow persists, along the south shore of Lake Ontario from Oswego west to Sodus, there could be 1 to 3 inches of new snow tonight.

FRIDAY:

After starting below zero for many Friday morning, the thermometer will struggle to make it to 10 in the afternoon despite a fair amount of sunshine! Also, the wind chills are still near or below zero all day.

WEEKEND:

Saturday morning will likely be the 6th time we start the day subzero. But the bitter chill eases during the day Saturday under lots of sunshine. Highs Saturday afternoon will be up within a few degrees of 20. Should be nice for any of your outdoor winter activities!

Another cold front dives into CNY Sunday with some snow showers, and a brisk wind. Highs Sunday afternoon should climb well into the 20s to maybe 30 for a few.

There also could be a light snow accumulation from these snow showers to round out the weekend. Accumulations could be enhanced a bit over the Tug Hill Plateau due to some lake effect