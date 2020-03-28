WATCH: Areas of drizzle, showers and patchy fog this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

An area of low pressure strengthening in the Midwest will track northeast into the Great Lakes tonight and bring a warm front closer to central New York. This will result in a little light shower activity and areas of drizzle and fog much of the night, but towards Sunday morning some steadier, heavier rain and perhaps some thunder should push into CNY.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s this evening, but rise to within a few degrees of 50 for most by daybreak Sunday.

SUNDAY:

On Sunday, the warm front moves through central New York with some rain, heavy at times and possibly an embedded t-storm for the start of the day tapers to scattered showers and a t-storm or two for the late morning and afternoon. That means Sunday turns out to be the warmest day of the weekend with temperatures likely warming into the 60s compliments of a gusty southerly wind.

A cold front will swing through late in the afternoon/early evening across the region and provide the best chance for a t-storm or two.

If you’re looking to get outside for fresh air, there is some dry time around midday/first part of the afternoon. Check Live Doppler 9 before you’re thinking of heading out.

SUNDAY NIGHT – MONDAY:

As Sunday’s low tracks into Canada late Sunday night into Monday, our winds turn into the west so much cooler, somewhat unsettled and breezy weather is expected to kick off next week.

Occasional rain showers will be with us Sunday night, especially overnight right into Monday. Over the higher terrain, mainly across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks rain may mix with if not change to snow with a slushy minor accumulation, but most of us will not see any snow to start the week. Lows Sunday night will be in the low to mid 40s with only 45 to 50 expected for a high on Monday.

There’s a chance that a little snow and or graupel could mix in with any lingering rain showers as the air grows possibly cold enough Monday night into Tuesday, but no accumulation is expected.