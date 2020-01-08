WATCH: Areas of lake snow, gusty winds and falling temperatures this afternoon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect Wednesday due to the threat of snow squalls and lake effect snow until Wednesday night.

THIS AFTERNOON – EVENING:

A band of lake snow is taking shape across the south shore of Lake Ontario into the north-central part of Onondaga County during the midday hours, but this band of snow should sink south pretty quickly between noon and 2 pm. Another coating to an inch or two of snow is likely for many as the band slides through the Finger Lakes, Thruway corridor and points south.

In the wake of the early afternoon snow band a spray or multiple bands of lake snow will develop southeast of Lake Ontario between about 3 and 6 pm. Another coating to 2 or 3” of snow is expected to fall for many through early tonight with locally higher amounts possible, especially over the Tug Hill.

Roads will be snow covered and slick at times due to falling and blowing and drifting snow the rest of today into early tonight which will include the evening commute. Wind gusts could exceed 30-40 mph from the west-northwest.

When you combine the gusty winds and the colder air temperatures, wind chill temperatures could be as cold as the single digits this afternoon and evening. The gusty winds will also produce near whiteout conditions at times right into this evening, especially in open areas so be prepared for rapidly changing conditions. So be sure to give yourself extra time to reach your destination if you will be traveling.

The cold front also knocks the temperatures down out of the 30s and into the low to mid 20s.

Snow showers and squalls slowly wind down after 8 or 9 this evening into the overnight as high pressure builds in late tonight.

THURSDAY:

It’ll be a frigid wakeup Thursday morning! Single digits and teens, but thankfully there will not be too much wind to provide even colder feel like readings.

High pressure that builds in late tonight will still control our weather on Thursday as it stays dry and seasonably under some sun.

The cool air, however, won’t last long. There are strong signs that milder air begins to return Friday and is with us for much of the weather.

