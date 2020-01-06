WATCH: Areas of lake snow near and north of Syracuse tonight

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

A Lake Snow Warning continues to be in effect through much of tonight for areas east of Lake Ontario due to several additional inches of snow expected to fall, especially across the Tug Hill and Western Adirondacks.

Another 3 to 7 inches of snow will fall east of Lake Ontario tonight, while most will see little to no accumulation with scattered snow showers possible late tonight. Lows will be between 25 and 30.

TUESDAY:

The weather looks nice and quiet with some sun at times on Tuesday as a little bubble of high pressure settles in. Highs will be near 40.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

Much of Tuesday night looks to be quiet, but after midnight there could be a quick burst of snow with a cold front. Lows will be near 30.

Wednesday will be a windy one and turning colder with a morning high near freezing before temperatures tumble back into and through the 20s during the midday and afternoon hours.

A burst of snow looks to be a distinct possibility near the morning commute on Wednesday which could cause a significant drop visibility and make the roads slick. After the morning shot of snow, there will be occasional snow showers and squalls around CNY. Snow accumulations will range from about 1 to 3” for most of CNY with locally higher amounts possible.