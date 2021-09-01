WATCH: Autumn chill to end the week

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

OVERNIGHT:

We are locked in the thick cloud cover as the remnants of Ida move just to our south and east into the Mid-Atlantic and towards NYC and Long Island this evening.

After midnight clearing starts to take hold as Ida departs and by sunrise the sky should almost completely clear out allowing temperatures to drop into the 50s. There may even be some 40s!

LATE WEEK:

Behind what’s left of Ida, the coolest air mass we’ve felt in months blows in from the north for the last half of the week.

While we may start with plenty of sunshine Thursday morning, the air aloft is quite chilly which leads to plenty of cumulus clouds in the afternoon. At times the sky will look quite cloudy. It ends up a struggle for us to reach 70 for a high, more typical for the end of September, not the beginning.

The air will also be cool enough to possibly produce some lake effect showers Thursday afternoon through the start of Friday.

Nighttime lows Thursday and Friday are expected to drop into the low to mid 50s, and there MAY even be 40s in the normally cooler spots of CNY away from the lakes.

Get those fall fleeces and sweaters ready to roll!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

Humidity

Humidity

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

UV Index

UV Index

Buy 2022 Calendar Here

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area