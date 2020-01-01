PASADENA, C.A. (WSYR-TV) — On NewsChannel 9’s coverage of the Rose Parade Wednesday morning, the Baldwinsville Bee marching band was skipped over. This was a decision made by the production crew in California and not NewsChannel 9.
Our station in Los Angeles was able to capture the Marching Bees’ performance on their broadcast.
Below is a video of the coverage Baldwinsville received from KTLA.
Below are pictures from Wednesday’s Rose Parade.
NewsChannel 9 will have more on the Baldwinsville marching band’s trip to Pasadena coming up at 5 p.m.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Watch: Baldwinsville marching band’s performance at the Rose Parade
- Syracuse police shot man after being charged at with hatchet, says Onondaga DA
- New York Assembly Minority Leader arrested for drunk driving New Year’s Eve
- It’s a girl! Meet some of Central New York’s first babies born in 2020
- Pennsylvania man killed in Whiteface Mountain skiing accident
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App