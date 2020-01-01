Watch: Baldwinsville marching band’s performance at the Rose Parade

PASADENA, C.A. (WSYR-TV) — On NewsChannel 9’s coverage of the Rose Parade Wednesday morning, the Baldwinsville Bee marching band was skipped over. This was a decision made by the production crew in California and not NewsChannel 9.

Our station in Los Angeles was able to capture the Marching Bees’ performance on their broadcast.

Below is a video of the coverage Baldwinsville received from KTLA.

Below are pictures from Wednesday’s Rose Parade.









NewsChannel 9 will have more on the Baldwinsville marching band’s trip to Pasadena coming up at 5 p.m.

