WATCH: Balmy and turning a little muggier tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

It will not be as comfortable for sleeping tonight with some clouds working in, especially towards morning. There will be more humidity developing tonight too. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure just off the East Coast will help usher in hot and muggy air for Wednesday with some hazy sun and just a couple of spotty showers and storms expected amongst the heat and humidity. Highs will be in the low to perhaps mid-90s with enough sun which will be in record territory! Click here for more details on the possible record heat and the Heat Advisory that’s in effect for parts of CNY, including the Syracuse area.

Feel like readings Wednesday afternoon could reach 95 to near 100! So be sure to stay hydrated and cool if you will be outside for extended period of time.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

It will be breezy and tropical feeling Wednesday night with a few scattered showers and storms that should become more numerous towards Thursday morning as a cold front nears. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s Wednesday night making for a very uncomfortable night of sleeping without air conditioning.

THURSDAY:

A cold front will swing through between about 6 and 10 am Thursday morning with some showers and a few storms that will give way to a good deal of sun, a drying, gusty west-southwest breeze and a cooler high in the lower 80s for the afternoon.

It will be even a bit cooler to round out the week with some more sun.