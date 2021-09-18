WATCH: Beautiful finish to the last weekend of summer

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SATURDAY NIGHT:

An area of high pressure will build in from the west with a cooler and less

humid air mass Saturday night. The sky is expected to clear out and the lows

will likely drop to between 45 and 55 for most! It’s going to feel very

refreshing! Some patchy fog will develop too.

SUNDAY:

Sunday will be one of those golden sunshine and blue sky kind of days as high pressure will

remain in control over central New York. Highs should make the low to mid-70s

Sunday despite lots of mid to late September sunshine. By the way, the average

high temperature for the last official weekend of summer is around 70.

The overall above average

temperatures continue right into first part next week too!

MIDWEEK:

The next chance for wet weather will come on Wednesday, the first official

day of Fall. A cold front arriving from the west will bring the threat of

showers and thunderstorms which will roll over into Thursday. Behind the front,

much cooler air will move in colder temperatures. The exact timing of the

arrival of the front may still change so be sure to stay with the Storm Team

for the latest updates!