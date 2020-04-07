WATCH: Beautiful spring day Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TUESDAY:

Looks like another pleasant day with lots of sun fading behind more clouds to round out the day. It will be a bit milder too with highs climbing to near 60.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

The next chance of rain arrives after sunset Tuesday night and lingers into Wednesday morning with a wave of low pressure scooting through. There may even be a t-storm or two overnight.

There’s not a lot of rain around Wednesday. If fact we should dry out by the afternoon, but unfortunately clouds will probably be pretty stubborn. Highs will be in the 50s Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Temperatures will drop into the 30s to near 40 Wednesday night with much of night expected to be dry. The wind and temperatures will start to come up towards Thursday morning ahead of the next strengthening storm system. That will not only deliver rain and wind by daybreak Thursday, but a shot of wintry air for the late week period. Get ready for big changes. Click here for the details.