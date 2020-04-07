WATCH: Beautiful spring day Tuesday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TUESDAY:

Looks like another pleasant day with lots of sun fading behind more clouds to round out the day. It will be a bit milder too with highs climbing to near 60.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

The next chance of rain arrives after sunset Tuesday night and lingers into Wednesday morning with a wave of low pressure scooting through. There may even be a t-storm or two overnight.

There’s not a lot of rain around Wednesday. If fact we should dry out by the afternoon, but unfortunately clouds will probably be pretty stubborn. Highs will be in the 50s Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Temperatures will drop into the 30s to near 40 Wednesday night with much of night expected to be dry. The wind and temperatures will start to come up towards Thursday morning ahead of the next strengthening storm system. That will not only deliver rain and wind by daybreak Thursday, but a shot of wintry air for the late week period. Get ready for big changes. Click here for the details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Pollen Forecast

Pollen Forecast

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

UV Index

UV Index

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected