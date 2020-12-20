WATCH: Bills arrive at Buffalo Airport after clinching AFC East title

BUFFALO, N.Y.– The Buffalo Bills return home victorious after their game against the Denver Broncos.
Bills Mafia fans have gathered at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport to welcome home their team from Denver.
The Bills beat the Broncos with a score of 48-19.
They clinched AFC East Title for first time in 25 years.
Watch the plane arrival in the video player above.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App