WATCH: Bills arrive at Buffalo Airport after clinching AFC East title

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y.– The Buffalo Bills return home victorious after their game against the Denver Broncos.

Bills Mafia fans have gathered at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport to welcome home their team from Denver.

The Bills beat the Broncos with a score of 48-19.

They clinched AFC East Title for first time in 25 years.

Watch the plane arrival in the video player above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected