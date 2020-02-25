WATCH: Bit of rain and snow develops tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Some rain showers will redevelop late tonight and possibly change to wet snow late Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday. There could be a slushy coating to an inch of snow in spots by daybreak Wednesday, but not much snow is expected thanks to temperatures being mainly above freezing. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Any wet snow around to start Wednesday will flip back to a little rain and areas of drizzle for most later Wednesday morning into the afternoon with highs sneaking back into the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – THURSDAY MORNING COMMUTE:

A strong area of low pressure is expected to form over Ohio and Pennsylvania on a cold front south-southwest of New York State during the day Wednesday. The rapidly developing storm will then track north up along a slow moving cold front ending up near or in central New York by late Wednesday night/early Thursday.

Given the storm track as well as the fact there will not be any cold air in place there should be steadier, heavier rain maybe even an embedded thunderstorm moving in later Wednesday evening/night.

Any soaking rain Wednesday night though should change to snow late Wednesday night/early Thursday as colder air wraps in behind the intensifying storm as it slides north of CNY. At this time it appears snow accumulations for most, including the Syracuse area late Wednesday night through the Thursday morning commute will range from a slushy coating to 2”, while 2 to 4” is possible for the higher terrain of CNY.

The snow and temperatures falling below freezing will likely lead to at least a somewhat slick and sloppy ride into work and school Thursday.

FORECAST SNOWFALL BETWEEN MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND MIDDAY THURSDAY

THURSDAY – FRIDAY:

No matter the track of the storm on late Wednesday/Wednesday night, by Thursday the storm is heading north of Lake Ontario into southeastern Canada and gusty westerly winds, up to 50 mph, on the back side of the low will usher in colder air. Some wrap around moisture on the backside of the storm will likely produce some snow showers and a minor accumulation for most.

Colder air will deepen Thursday afternoon into Friday across the region and lead to a significant band of lake snow likely affecting areas east of Lake Ontario mainly north of Syracuse during this time frame. Feet of snow will likely pile up east of Lake Ontario between Thursday afternoon and Saturday morning! Only scattered snow showers and a few squalls will probably affect much of CNY, including the Syracuse area at times off Lake Erie with not too much accumulation expected Thursday afternoon through Friday.

FRIDAY NIGHT – SATURDAY:

The band of lake snow to the north will try to drift south into the Syracuse area Friday night into Saturday as winds shift to more of a northwesterly direction. Stay tuned to the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team throughout the rest of the week for updates.

LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH:

Also, thanks to the gusty west winds at times reaching 50 mph Thursday afternoon into Friday combined with above normal lake levels some lakeshore flooding and erosion is looking more and more likely. The National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Watch as a result for Oswego and Jefferson counties from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.