WATCH: Blustery with some snow redeveloping late this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

HEADLINES:

-Some wet snow redevelops after 3 or 4 pm, but changes to rain this evening for most.

-Monday evening commute will turn slick and sloppy in and around the Tug Hill

-Wind remains gusty 30 to 40 mph into tonight but slowly settles Tuesday

-Wind chills mainly 20s into tonight.

THIS AFTERNOON:

We will have a brief break from the snow much of this afternoon with even some intervals of sun. It’ll still be cold and windy with highs only in the mid to upper 30s but it’ll feel more like the 20s much of the day!

LATE THIS AFTERNOON – TONIGHT:

Some additional snow showers possibly mixed with a little rain should redevelop after 3 or 4 p.m. in advance of a fast moving clipper diving in from the northwest.

Snow will likely mix if not change to some rain over the lower elevations tonight as temperatures will rise well into the 30s to around 40 this evening. Temperatures will cool into the low to mid 30s overnight behind the a little weak cold front with a bit more snow late tonight.

This system will likely produce another 6 to 10 inches of snow over the higher terrain of the Tug Hill and Adirondacks but possibly a slushy coating to an inch or so of accumulation for the rest of CNY too.

The target for highest snow accumulations late this afternoon – tonight will be in and around the Tug Hill where a Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect. Click here for more details.