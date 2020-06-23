WATCH: Breezy with near record heat and a few scattered storms this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

A stronger cold front moves approaching from the west Tuesday will provide an even better chance for scattered afternoon and especially evening showers/storms, but not before we will flirt with a record high. The record high for Tuesday is 92° set back in 1975. Stay tuned.

TONIGHT:

Some showers and storms will be rolling through tonight, especially this evening, with a cold front. A few of the storms this evening may become strong with gusty, damaging winds and heavy rain. Most storms that develop will contain torrential rain due to all the moisture/humidity in the atmosphere.

If you are looking for relief from the high heat and humidity you will wake up a happy camper Wednesday morning thanks to Tuesday night’s cold front.

WEDNESDAY:

Mother Nature will provide her own AC on Wednesday with some developing sunshine and highs more seasonable around 80. Humidity levels will also be dropping nicely during the day which will only make it feel that much more comfy!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Wednesday night will be great for sleeping with the windows open under a partly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the 50s to near 60.

More comfy temperatures and humidity levels will be with us through the remainder of the week and rain chances will remain pretty low too.