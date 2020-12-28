WATCH: Breezy and turning milder with clouds increasing tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

MONDAY:

A fast moving system will race in and pass just to our north bringing scattered rain and snow showers, with the best chance of wet snow occurring over the higher terrain on Monday. Little to no snow accumulation will occur for most Monday, but a slushy 1 to 3” will be possible in and around the Tug Hill.

SNOWFALL EXPECTED ON MONDAY

MONDAY NIGHT – TUESDAY:

Another reinforcing cold front will move in and through late Monday night into Tuesday morning. This front will act as the focal point for a band of lake snow to develop along late Monday night and will drop south late Monday night/Tuesday morning with the front. This band will likely contain at least some briefly heavier snow which could very well impact the Tuesday morning commute in and around the Syracuse area.

Since the band will be on the move this should limit the snow accumulations Monday night into Tuesday, but at least a coating to 3 or 4 inches will be possible for many except there could be slightly higher amounts across the Tug Hill.

A little rain and snow will try to sneak into CNY Wednesday with a warm front which should turn us at least somewhat milder to end 2020 and start 2021.

Unfortunately it looks wet at times to end the year and start next year too.