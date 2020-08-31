WATCH: Breezy, more clouds and not as cool tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Clouds will be on the increase tonight and it will not be as cool as Sunday night with a spotty shower/sprinkle or two possible towards dawn Tuesday to kick off the month of September. The clouds will be in response to some moisture returning from the south on the backside of high pressure sliding east of CNY.

Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 60s and it will be breezy too which will also help keep temperatures up.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday will feature more clouds than not with a south-southeast breeze that will be importing a muggier air mass and possibly a spotty shower or two. Most of Tuesday will end up being dry though. Highs Tuesday should be a little warmer reaching the upper 70s to around 80.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

It will be breezy, balmy and muggy with a few showers/storm possibly developing towards Wednesday morning ahead of a dying cold front. Lows will be in the mid to perhaps upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

The aforementioned cold front that will be falling apart will likely hold together enough so that a few scattered showers and storms will be around. There will also be intervals of hazy sun with a gusty southwest wind which will send even muggier air into the area. Highs should have no problem reaching the low to mid 80s Wednesday afternoon.

LATE WEEK:

It will stay warm and muggy Thursday with a few showers/storms possible before cooler changes take place to round out the week. Stay tuned for updates regarding the end of the week and holiday weekend coming up.