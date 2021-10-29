WATCH: Briefly heavy rain in Syracuse overnight, flooding possible over Finger Lakes

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:

Friday overnight is when the steadiest, heaviest rain falls across CNY, mainly between now and 2 a.m.

We won’t see as much rain as we saw on Tuesday when all is said and done, but rivers and lakes will rise again.

Already, some flood warnings and advisories have been issued over the western Finger Lakes with the possibility of more alerts being issued west of Syracuse before the night is done. If you live in a flood prone area or stream or creek west of Syracuse make sure you have an easy way to get any alerts overnight. If you are travelling overnight DO NOT attempt to drive across a flooded road.

The rain tapers to light scattered showers before sunrise.

WEEKEND:

Have Halloween weekend plans? At this point Saturday looks a little rainy again with scattered off and on rain showers throughout the day. A rain jacket isn’t a bad idea for any of your outdoor plans including going to the dome for SU Football versus Boston College for homecoming weekend but there will be periods of dry time too.

Is Halloween a trick or a treat? How about a little bit of both… Although not 100% dry, Sunday doesn’t look like washout for Halloween. The best chance for showers at this point looks like it will be in the morning through the afternoon. We’re even hopeful it will be mainly dry just in time for trick or treating.