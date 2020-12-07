WATCH: Brisk and chilly with just a few fickle lake flakes this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

Other than a weak trough passing through tonight, high pressure building in from the north and west will provide CNY with mainly quiet and unseasonably chilly weather through Tuesday.

THIS AFTERNOON:

It will remain brisk and chilly with some light lake flakes still floating around at times this afternoon south and southeast of Lake Ontario. Highs will be near freezing with wind chills ranging from the upper teens to mid 20s.

TONIGHT:

A weak trough of low pressure will slide through tonight and cause a brief flare up of snow showers/flurries after 8 or 9 this evening that MAY deposit a coating to an inch of snow in spots, especially near and south and west of Syracuse. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 20s, but teens to around 20 north and east of Syracuse in the normally colder spots towards the Tug Hill.

TUESDAY:

Unfortunately, clouds will continue to rule the sky Tuesday with a few flurries around. There is a chance that at least a few breaks of sun could appear, especially later in the afternoon right before sunset thanks to high pressure nosing in more so. Fingers crossed for some rays! Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 30s once again and it will still be brisk as wind chills will remain in the upper teens to mid 20s much of the day.

MIDWEEK:

By Wednesday, we can expect a mostly cloudy sky with a bit of snow possibly mixed with rain to be around thanks to a clipper with a warm front moving into the region. Temperatures will be a little milder Wednesday with readings probably climbing well into the 30s to near 40, but a brisk west wind will add a chill to the air.

Snow accumulations will be minimal at best for most with a slushy coating to an inch of snow late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning possible for many, but upwards of 2 or 3 inches could fall across the Tug Hill.