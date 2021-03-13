WATCH: Brisk and mainly quiet tonight; Windier with a little snow Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Don’t forget to set the clocks ahead one hour and check the batteries in the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors before going to bed tonight. That’s right we are back to Daylight Saving Time.

TONIGHT:

Tonight, will be partly to mostly cloudy with a brisk breeze between 10 and 15 mph for the most part which will produce wind chills in the upper teens and 20s much of the night. There’s a slight risk for a snow shower/flurry or two tonight too thanks to a pre-frontal trough swinging through overnight. Lows will be near 30.

SUNDAY:

A reinforcing shot of cold air arrives Sunday with the leading edge coming in the form of a cold front. That will cause more in the way of clouds and some snow showers or even a few brief squalls to develop after 8 or 9 am into the afternoon. This will go along with temperatures falling into the 20s during the afternoon and winds that will become gusty upwards of 30 to 40 mph possibly even up to 50 mph in the hills south and east of Syracuse.

Due to winds being so strong southeast of Syracuse the National Weather Service has decided to issue a Wind Advisory for a small part of CNY Sunday as you can see below.

Those gusty winds will produce wind chills in the 20s and teens throughout Sunday with the cold wind chills occurring in the afternoon.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

It will be blustery and very cold Sunday night with a few evening flurries possible. Lows will drop into the upper single digits to low teens, but winds of 10 to 20 mph sustained much of the night and higher gusts in the evening will make it feel more like 0 to -10 by late Sunday night/early Monday!

MONDAY:

The center of the reinforcing cold air, high pressure, builds just to our north Monday so Central New York can expect a sunny sky to start the week. Temperatures will be even colder as numbers in Syracuse may struggle to reach the freezing mark! That’s about 10 degrees cooler than normal for mid-March. Thankfully, with high pressure closer to us, our winds will be down Monday compared to the weekend.

MIDWEEK:

The same storm producing an historic snowstorm near Denver this weekend will send some clouds at us Tuesday and possibly a rain/snow shower, but right now Tuesday looks mainly, if not totally dry.

Even milder air will be with us St. Patrick’s Day and the holiday looks dry too with possibly even some rays of sun! I guess it’s the luck of the Irish!

The next storm system may impact us Thursday with some rain and or snow depending on the track. Stay tuned.