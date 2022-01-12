WATCH: Brisk and milder with snow for a few this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Not a fan of the single digits? Then you’re in luck. The next couple of days will feel much better, but don’t get used to it. The arctic air is planning its comeback for this weekend.

THIS AFTERNOON:

We’re out of the arctic air/freezer Wednesday and back above freezing for many. Temperatures end up in the 30s during the afternoon which makes Wednesday a more seasonable day.

Some snow showers will develop mainly north of Syracuse and the Thruway up towards Watertown and the Tug Hill as a dying front/trough passes nearby.

About 1 to as much as 3 or 4” is possible near Watertown and the Tug Hill this afternoon and early evening with some locally higher amounts in the heart of the Tug Hill.

TONIGHT:

Snow showers are most persistent east of Lake Ontario tonight, but a few could be around all of CNY during the night too.

Little to no accumulation is expected tonight for most, but upwards of another 1 to 3 inches is possible east of Lake Ontario, with slightly higher amounts possible around the Tug Hill.

Lows tonight under a mostly cloudy sky should not drop below the upper 20s for most.

THURSDAY – THURSDAY NIGHT:

It stays comfortable for January Thursday, especially with temperatures topping out well into the 30s again. But enjoy it because the arctic air is ready to come back to CNY.

An arctic cold front slowly moves into and through CNY Thursday night with some snow showers. There may be a coating to an inch or two of snow between late Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

FRIDAY:

Behind the arctic front, temperatures will drop into the teens to near 20 by Friday morning and continue to drop during the day Friday. By sunset Friday, readings will likely be close to 10! In addition to the frigid air, a gusty north-northeast wind, 15 to 25 mph, will make the wind chills feel like it’s at or below zero again for much of Friday.

We stay in the freezer right into the weekend, but at least it’s mainly dry/quiet…for now.