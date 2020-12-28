WATCH: Brisk and turning colder this afternoon with a few rain and snow showers

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THIS AFTERNOON:

A fast moving system will swing a cold front through this afternoon with a few scattered light rain and snow showers. Little to no snow accumulation will occur for most this afternoon, but a slushy coating to an inch or two will be possible in and around the Tug Hill.





A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for areas east and southeast of Lake Ontario, including the Syracuse area tonight into Tuesday.

TONIGHT – TUESDAY:

A band of lake snow will develop this evening east of Lake Ontario and drop south through the Syracuse area mid to late this evening which could drop a coating to an inch or so of snow for many.

Near and especially after midnight tonight another reinforcing cold front will move in and through into Tuesday morning. This front will act as the focal point for a band of lake snow to develop along late tonight and as the front moves south so too will the band of snow late tonight/Tuesday morning.

This band will likely contain at least some briefly heavier snow, 1 to 2” per hour, as it moves through which could very well impact the Tuesday morning commute in and around the Syracuse area.

Since the band will be on the move this should limit the snow accumulations late tonight into Tuesday, but about 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts will be possible for many east and southeast of Lake Ontario, including the Syracuse area.

Lesser amounts will fall to the south and west of the Syracuse area across the Central and Southern Finger Lakes thanks to the band weakening and being on the move when it moves through these areas.

Lake effect snow will taper as we progress through Tuesday. It’s brisk and cold with highs only in the 20s and wind chills in the teens.

REST OF THE WEEK:

A little rain and snow will try to sneak into CNY Wednesday with a warm front which should turn us at least somewhat milder to end 2020 and start 2021.

Unfortunately it looks wet at times to end the year and start next year too.