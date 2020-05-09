WATCH: Brisk with a few snow showers lingering tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

After one of the coldest May days in Syracuse’s history Saturday, it will turn at least somewhat milder for mom on Mother’s Day.

TONIGHT:

After sunset, scattered lake effect snow showers will slowly fizzle to just a few scattered snow showers during the evening. Some spots could see another coating to an inch of snow this evening, but that should be about it. A brief flare up of lake effect snow showers is possible mainly north of Syracuse overnight towards Sunday morning may deposit another quick coating to an inch or so mainly north of Syracuse.

Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 30s for most under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Freeze warnings are in effect once again for CNY late tonight through the start of Sunday.

SUNDAY (MOTHER’S DAY!):

Mother’s Day will still be chilly, but not as bad as Saturday. High pressure to the northeast in the upper levels in the atmosphere continues to act like a blocking system with our jet stream winds. As a result, the jet stream dives farther south and the cold air flows into CNY.

Some lake effect snow showers will linger until shortly after sunrise before ending mainly north of Syracuse. It’s still windy with temperatures in the 40s to around 50. The afternoon is cloudier and chilly, especially with the gusty wind with a few scattered mainly rain showers developing after 1 or 2 ahead of the next weather maker.

SUNDAY NIGHT – MONDAY:

A new low pressure system moving through the Ohio Valley will bring the chance for a few more showers Sunday night and a better chance of showers Monday that may mix with snow at times, especially across the higher terrain. Highs on Monday will likely be stuck in the 40s and it will turn more brisk during the day too accentuating the chill.

Frost is still possible as we progress through the first part of next week. Hold off on planting sensitive vegetation for a little while longer. A change in this chilly pattern is shaping up for late next week.