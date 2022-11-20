DETROIT (WIVB) — As much of Western New York is still snowed in, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will get you ready for Sunday’s Bills game against the Cleveland Browns game, being played at Ford Field in Detroit.

You can watch on this page or on WIVB and WNLO at 11 a.m. The game begins at 1 p.m.

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

Motor City Magic?

Due to the major snowstorm in the Buffalo area, Sunday’s game will be played at Ford Field in Detroit, home of the Detroit Lions. This isn’t the first time this has happened. On November 23, 2014, the Bills played the New York Jets at Ford Field after a snowstorm in Western New York, a game won by the Bills 38-3. The Bills are expected to stay in Detroit in preparation for their game against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

What should I know about the Browns?

The Browns have struggled to a 3-6 record this season. Cleveland is coming off of a 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins last week. However, they boast one of the best running backs in the league in Nick Chubb.

When can I watch BKL again?

BKL will air again on Wednesday, November 23 at 7 p.m., the night before the Bills play the Lions.