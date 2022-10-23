BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It might be the bye week for the Bills, but the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew doesn’t take weekends off.

You can watch Buffalo Kickoff Live, recorded from the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino at 11 a.m. on this page or on WIVB and WNLO.

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic, and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

Latest Bills news

When can I watch BKL again?

Buffalo Kickoff Live returns on Sunday, October 30 at 11 a.m. ahead of the Bills’ Sunday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers.