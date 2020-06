SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Construction continues on the Carrier Dome roof. It appears as now cable netting is being laid out for the new roof.

Hayner Hoyt is in charge of the construction has a live camera feed of the construction you can watch for yourself.

Now that the Carrier Dome's crown truss is complete, Walt the Crane and his slightly smaller counterpart have been dismantled and cable netting is being laid out for the new roof structure.



Check out the 24/7 live cam presented by @HaynerHoyt: https://t.co/S9UTyaO1zL pic.twitter.com/L05FkfvPHS — Syracuse Athletics (@Cuse) June 25, 2020

You can watch the camera here.