Cayuga County confirms first case of COVID-19 within the county

At a press conference Saturday night, the Cayuga County Public Health Department confirmed their first case of COVID-19 within the county.

#BREAKING: Coronavirus has made its way to Cayuga County.



Kathleen Cuddy, Public Health Director Cayuga County Health Department says there is 1 case.



Man in his early 30s. He was passing through Cayuga County. #LocalSYR #Coronavirus @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/46S82CcAjy — Josh Martin (@JoshMartinNC9) March 18, 2020

According to the health department, the confirmed case comes from a man in his early 30’s. The man was traveling through the area, when he felt sick and sought care.

The man is not a Cayuga County resident, but he was placed under quarantine within the county immediately after being tested for the virus on Saturday, March 14.

Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy said, “This case demonstrates the need for social distancing and practicing personal protective measures, including not traveling and staying home.”

