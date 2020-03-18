Cayuga County confirms first case of COVID-19 within the county

(WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County became the latest county in Central New York to report a case of the coronavirus Wednesday night.
At a press conference Saturday night, the Cayuga County Public Health Department confirmed their first case of COVID-19 within the county.
According to the health department, the confirmed case comes from a man in his early 30’s. The man was traveling through the area, when he felt sick and sought care.
The man is not a Cayuga County resident, but he was placed under quarantine within the county immediately after being tested for the virus on Saturday, March 14.
Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy said, “This case demonstrates the need for social distancing and practicing personal protective measures, including not traveling and staying home.”
This is the first case of COVID-19 within Cayuga County.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Latest Walmart store changes: operating hours, special shopping hours, item limitations and more
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update
- Snow has gone missing this March, but the mild air hasn’t
- Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon discusses the coronavirus on NewsChannel 9
- Cicero police adds option for citizens to file reports online
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App