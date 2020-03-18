Local relief fund established for coronavirus impacts

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A local relief fund has been set up by the Central New York Community Foundation to assist charities and non-profit organizations who are being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

At a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, the Central New York Community Foundation announced, in conjunction with the United Way of Central New York, the Allyn Foundation, the City of Syracuse and Onondaga County, the COVID-19 Community Support Fund.

This is a new relief fund for people to donate to, in order to help non-profit organizations cope with the impacts of the coronavirus.

As non-profits continue to work on the front lines trying to stop the spread of the coronavirus, their needs increase, and this fund was designed to fill those needs.

The COVID-19 Community Support Fund creates one commonplace for people to send donations, and then the partners of the relief fund can properly divide the donations among non-profits and charities that need them.

Funds will be released through grants on a rolling basis.

A website is currently being established where organizations can apply for grants through the COVID-19 Community Support Fund. Once established, organizations will be able to access the grant application here.

The Central New York Community Foundation announced they are starting the fund with a $300,000 donation.

If you would like to donate to the COVID-19 Community Support Fund, click here.

