WATCH: Central New York looking at more 70 degree warmth

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

OVERNIGHT:

Skies remain mainly cloudy overnight across Central New York. Late at night there could be a few showers developing from Syracuse north.

It is another mild night with temperatures remaining in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

A stalled front to the north isn’t too far away which MAY deliver a few more showers in the morning Thursday, especially north and west of Syracuse.

Much of Thursday, however, though looks dry. A few breaks of sun should develop early in the afternoon and that should put our temperatures back into the 70s.

After 4 or 5 p.m. the odds of more numerous showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two goes up with an approaching cold front. It should be noted that severe weather is NOT expected at this point as the ingredients in the atmosphere are not the same as last Friday and Saturday.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

The above-mentioned cold front is due to swing through late Thursday night/early Friday with some rain and possibly an embedded t-storm or two.

Behind the front a cooler, more seasonable air mass returns to round out the week with a few lingering showers and or a bit of drizzle for Friday. Highs dip back into the 50s on Friday and that’s where we stay for the weekend.