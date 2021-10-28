WATCH: Central New York’s weather stays dry…for now

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

After a beautiful October day across CNY, we have one more quiet night ahead.

Temperatures, under a mainly clear sky drop close to 40. Some colder spots will be in the 30s again with some patchy fog possible too.

FRIDAY:



We have another system headed our way to bring more rain to Central New York. The arrival time has been trending later, so while we don’t need more rain, at least the rain holds off until close to sunset or later Friday. That means we should have at least some sun in the morning before clouds increase in the afternoon.

Also, this rain, when it arrives, won’t be as heavy as Tuesday, more good news.

With the lack of rain during the day, and some sunshine to start, temperatures should be able to rise to near 60.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Friday night is when the steadiest rain falls across CNY. We won’t see as much rain as we saw on Tuesday when all is said and done, but rivers and lakes will rise again. With that said, the flood threat overall is looking low. Total rain (through Saturday evening) from this system will be between 0.50”-1.00”. For comparison, on Tuesday, most picked up 2”-3” of rain.

WEEKEND:

Have Halloween weekend plans? At this point Saturday looks a little rainy again with scattered rain showers throughout the day. Although not 100% dry, Sunday doesn’t look like washout for Halloween. We’re even hopeful it will be mainly dry just in time for trick or treating.