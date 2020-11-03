WATCH: Chilly and mainly dry the rest of Election Day

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

ELECTION DAY:

There could be some flurries and or a few sprinkles this afternoon, but overall the weather will be pretty uneventful and will not prevent you from heading to the polls thankfully.

It will be cold and still a bit brisk, but not nearly as windy as Monday when you head out and about to vote and or whatever your plans may be. Temperatures should hover within a few degrees of 40 for the rest of the day which is nearly 15 degrees colder than average for early November, but it could be worse.

For more information on Election Day extremes in Syracuse click here.

TONIGHT:

High pressure slides off to our east late Tuesday night into Wednesday allowing a warm front to move through early Wednesday morning. Some clouds with some clouds and maybe a snow/mixed/rain shower or two will pass through in response to the warm front tonight, especially north of Syracuse. All in all though, it appears to be a mainly quiet warm front passage early Wednesday.

REST OF THE WEEK:

In the wake of the warm front Wednesday morning we will be off and running temperature wise as a southerly breeze brings in an unseasonably warm air mass for the rest of the week and beyond! Highs should make the 60s for the most part with a pretty good deal of sunshine too! It certainly will not look nor feel like November in CNY. Enjoy!