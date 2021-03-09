WATCH: Chilly and quiet tonight followed by the warmest day of the year!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

High pressure will be overhead tonight providing us a clear to partly cloudy sky with a bit of fog possibly developing south and east of Syracuse which may cause a few slick spots on untreated surfaces. Lows will be in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure will slide east of CNY to, or just off the East Coast Wednesday. This will result in a southerly breeze across the region on the backside of the area of high pressure leading to highs likely getting up to around 60 Wednesday! Wednesday warmth will be the warmest air we’ve felt since Thanksgiving in CNY! Hellooo…Spring Fever!!!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a shower or two possible overnight with lows in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY:

We will stay breezy and probably be even warmer Thursday with more clouds and a few showers possible near and especially north and west of Syracuse near sunrise and again after 3 pm. So much of the day looks to be dry with even a bit of sun possible at times. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s which isn’t too far from the record high of 67º for the day!

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A cold front will sweep through late Thursday night with some rain showers which will cool us off into the 30s to around 40 by sunrise Friday.

FRIDAY:

High pressure will build in quickly Friday behind the late Thursday night/early Friday morning cold front passage which will lead to more sunshine developing during the morning. It will windy and cooler, but still mild for mid-March, as highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

The weekend will be chilly and brisk but not as cold as last weekend thankfully, plus both days should feature a fair amount of sun!

By the way, if you are looking to wash your vehicle and or go for a walk/run it appears the weather will be cooperative for the most part through the rest of the week into the weekend! The only day you will have to keep a closer eye on Live Doppler 9 will be Thursday afternoon, mainly after 3 or 4. Enjoy!