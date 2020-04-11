WATCH: Chilly and quiet tonight; Turns milder for Easter

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Winds will relax for a while tonight under a clear to partly cloudy sky much of the night, but towards morning clouds will increase ahead of a push of milder air. Lows will be in the low 30s with readings rising well into the 30s towards daybreak.



EASTER SUNDAY:

Thankfully, temperatures moderate into the 50s and low 60s for Easter Sunday. Unfortunately with that milder air will come more clouds and we can’t rule out a passing spotty shower or two, especially in the morning and early afternoon but they will be light and brief if you see a shower at all. More widespread rain showers will likely hold off until after midnight Sunday night into Monday morning.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

It will go from breezy to windy late Sunday night after midnight with some rain moving in after midnight. It will be a mild night with lows in the low 50s.

Winds will become very gusty and possibly cause some damage/power outages in parts of Central New York, especially up towards Lake Ontario come Monday and Monday night. For more details on the strong wind potential early next week click here.