WATCH: Chilly and quiet tonight; Turns milder for Easter

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Winds will relax for a while tonight under a clear to partly cloudy sky much of the night, but towards morning clouds will increase ahead of a push of milder air. Lows will be in the low 30s with readings rising well into the 30s towards daybreak.

EASTER SUNDAY:

Thankfully, temperatures moderate into the 50s and low 60s for Easter Sunday.  Unfortunately with that milder air will come more clouds and we can’t rule out a passing spotty shower or two, especially in the morning and early afternoon but they will be light and brief if you see a shower at all. More widespread rain showers will likely hold off until after midnight Sunday night into Monday morning.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

It will go from breezy to windy late Sunday night after midnight with some rain moving in after midnight. It will be a mild night with lows in the low 50s.  

Winds will become very gusty and possibly cause some damage/power outages in parts of Central New York, especially up towards Lake Ontario come Monday and Monday night. For more details on the strong wind potential early next week click here.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Pollen Forecast

Pollen Forecast

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

UV Index

UV Index

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected