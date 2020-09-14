WATCH: Chilly for all and frosty for a few tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

It’s going to be a chilly one! With high pressure in charge, the sky is mainly clear, winds will become near calm and as a result, our temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s for the majority, including the Syracuse area. Highest elevations could experience their coldest night in more than 3 months with patchy frost possible in these locations. Patchy fog will also likely develop, especially in valley locales and near Lake Ontario.

We have our first frost advisory of the season for some of the viewing area north and east of Syracuse.

TUESDAY:

After a chilly start, lots of hazy sunshine will be with us all day Tuesday! Smoke from the wildfires out west will cause the sun to be filtered, but all in all it will be a nice day and a little milder than Monday too. Temperatures are near 70, with a light wind. It should be a fantastic September day! Click here for more details on the smoke filling the sky in CNY.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

The sky will remain mainly clear of clouds Tuesday night, but the difference compared to Monday night will be a little breeze developing out of the south. This will help keep temperatures closer to 50 for a low which is some 10 degrees warmer than Monday night.

WEDNESDAY:

More of a southwest breeze will kick in Wednesday on the backside of high pressure leading to a warmer, summery midweek. Highs under a good deal of hazy (smoky) sun will likely end up being up near 80!

Enjoy the summer warmth because more cool, fall air will return for the last half of the week. Stay tuned for more details on the cool down.