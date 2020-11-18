WATCH: Chilly with lake flurries around this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

Here are some snowfall totals from the last 24 hours across CNY:

THIS AFTERNOON:

Light lake flurries/snow showers will slowly fizzle as the afternoon progresses with a little sun sneaking through at times. Highs will only manage to make the upper 20s to low 30s, that’s some 10 to 15 degrees below average! Throw in a steady breeze and it will feel like it is in the 20s!

Not a fan of the winter chill? Well, you are in luck because Mother nature is going to provide us with another warm up to round up the week!

TONIGHT:

The sky should be partly cloudy tonight with temperatures dropping quickly into the low 20s and upper teens across CNY during the evening. Temperatures will start to rise after midnight towards Thursday morning as a breeze kicks up out of the southeast.

THURSDAY:

The temperature should be up within a few degrees of 30 by daybreak Thursday as a warm front passes through first thing Thursday. In the wake of the warm front Thursday morning, readings will climb quickly into the 40s and eventually make the low 50s anyways during the afternoon under some sun too!

A pretty good southwest wind developing behind the warm front Thursday will add a little chill to the air but compared to Tuesday and Wednesday it should feel pretty good out and about.

FRIDAY:

The end of the week also looks even milder despite more clouds in the sky. It will remain pretty breezy and dry with highs warming well into the 50s to around 60!

It will turn seasonably cool for at least the start of the weekend, but as of now it appears the weekend will start dry at least.