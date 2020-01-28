WATCH: Chilly with a touch of light snow/flurries tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Expect some lake flurries to continue much of the night south and southeast of the Lake Ontario tonight, especially this evening as a trough of low pressure sweeps through adding a bit of extra light. For most there will be little accumulation but there is a chance for a coating to an inch of snow across the higher elevations south of Syracuse and along Rt. 20.

Lows tonight low to mid 20s with the coldest readings north and east of Syracuse where skies may try to clear a bit later tonight.

WEDNESDAY:

Another quiet stretch will begin on Wednesday with a large, strong area of high pressure settling in. This area of high pressure will provide CNY a seasonable chill and some developing mainly afternoon sun. Highs will be in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

It will be clear to partly cloudy Wednesday night and quite cold with lows in the single digits for most, but possibly dipping to if not below zero in the normally colder spots of CNY.

THURSDAY:

A good deal of sun will be with us thanks to high pressure cresting overhead, but highs will likely remain in the mid to upper 20s for most.

FRIDAY:

We should turn a bit milder for Friday with more clouds, but still some limited sun. Highs should sneak into the low to mid 30s.

