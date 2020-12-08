WATCH: Chilly with clearing making its way slowly to the east across CNY this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THIS AFTERNOON:

A few lake flurries will dissipate this afternoon across the Eastern Finger Lakes, including Syracuse with breaks of sun possible to end the day. Sunshine was already out across the Central Finger Lakes points west as of lunch time.

Areas north and east of Syracuse will have the lowest odds of seeing the sun unfortunately as the clearing will probably have a tough time making to those areas before sunset.

Highs across CNY will be in the upper 20s to low 30s with wind chills in the upper teens to mid 20s.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will increase and thicken tonight in advance of a clipper and its warm front diving in after midnight tonight. Some snow will develop in response to the approaching clipper towards Wednesday morning.

Lows will range from 25 to 30 in the evening, but rise to around freezing by sunrise Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

By Wednesday, we can expect a bit more wet snow possibly mixed with rain at times during the afternoon.

Temperatures will be a little milder Wednesday with readings probably climbing well into the 30s, but a brisk west wind will add a chill to the air.

Snow accumulations will range from a slushy coating to an inch or so late tonight through Wednesday for many, but upwards 1 to 3 inches will probably fall across the hills south of Syracuse and over the Tug Hill. A few spots across the Tug Hill could even see up to 4 inches through Wednesday.

Most of the snow will fall late tonight through midday Wednesday before becoming more scattered Wednesday afternoon.

The last half of the week looks to be milder and basically quiet again and we may even see some sun break through Friday!