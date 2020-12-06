WATCH: Chilly with lake clouds and scattered flurries persisting tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TONIGHT:

It will be seasonably cold tonight with lows in the mid-20s under more lake effect clouds and some scattered flurries. It will be a bit brisk, but those blustery winds will weaken some during the overnight hours.

MONDAY – TUESDAY:

High pressure slowly building in from the north and west will provide CNY with mainly quiet weather through the first part of the week, but it will stay chilly with highs only near freezing on Monday and Tuesday.

There will probably be some more light lake flakes floating around at times for the first part of the week south and southeast of Lake Ontario, but nothing to slow you down by any means.

If you are looking for some sun, it appears the best chance of CNY seeing a little sun will come later Tuesday afternoon as the lower levels of the atmosphere dry out a bit more so. Fingers crossed!

MIDWEEK:

By Wednesday, we can expect a mostly cloudy sky with a slight chance for a bit of light snow and or rain thanks to a warm front moving through. Temperatures will be a little milder Wednesday with readings probably climbing to near 40, but a brisk west wind will add a chill.