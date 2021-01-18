WATCH: Chilly with lake flurries around this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

THIS AFTERNOON:

It certainly feels more like January today with some flurries off the lake persisting this afternoon. Little to no snow accumulation is expected this afternoon with highs in the low 30s and wind chills in the 20s. Pretty seasonable for late January!

TONIGHT:

Scattered snow showers/flurries will be around tonight with a coating to an inch of snow possible. Lows will be between 20 and 25.

Due to a band of moderate to heavy lake snow expected to develop Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night there is a Winter Storm Watch in effect east of Lake Ontario Tuesday through early Wednesday. Click here for more details.

TUESDAY:

Ahead of the next weak system, clipper, winds will turn more westerly and help instigate a band of heavier lake snow later in the day Tuesday. This clipper will also produce scattered snow showers/flurries for the rest of CNY Tuesday.

It will be a little milder and more brisk Tuesday with highs near 35. There could be another coating to an inch of snow Tuesday, but nothing too significant for most. East of Lake Ontario there could be upwards of 1 to 4”, especially in and around the Tug Hill.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

A more significant band of lake snow will develop east of Lake Ontario late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night and should shift south through the Syracuse area quickly early to mid Wednesday morning. This may make at least part of the Wednesday morning commute a bit dicey. Stay tuned.