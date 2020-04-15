WATCH: Chilly with scattered snow/rain showers this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

A trough of low pressure/reinforcing cold front will be approaching this afternoon triggering more clouds to develop and a better chance of scattered snow/rain/mixed shower activity this afternoon. Highs will be near 45 with wind chills in the 30s.

TONIGHT:

A cold front will swing through tonight with another round of some snow producing a coating to an inch of snow for many near and south of the Thruway, but possibly upwards of a couple inches south of Syracuse, especially in the hills. Some clearing will take place behind the front late tonight with lows will be between 25 and 30.

THURSDAY:

It appears the coldest air of the week will be felt Thursday. There may even be some locations in CNY that will struggle to get out of the 30s! It will be blustery with highs for most likely only reaching the low 40s and wind chills in the 20s and 30s throughout the day! Certainly not feeling like mid-April!

There will also be some lake effect snow showers possibly mixed with a little rain/ice pellets (graupel) likely developing Thursday. There could be a slushy coating to an inch on grassy surfaces, especially over the higher terrain on Thursday, but no real significant accumulations are expected.

LATE WEEK:

We will be watching a wave of low pressure closely Friday into Friday night that looks like it will stay mainly south of CNY at this time, but of course this could still change. At least a bit of snow possibly mixed with rain could very well make it into the area as the models have been trending a bit farther north. Some at least minor accumulating snow could impact the region, especially in the hills south of Syracuse, if this storm moves far enough north. Stay tuned for updates.