WATCH: Christie Casciano goes on ride-along with gun violence suppression police detail

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Unlike most cities in New York State, the city of Syracuse is seeing a drop in gunfire this year. Gunfire is down, and gun seizures are up, with a special team of officers taking dozens off the streets. You may wonder, where and how are they doing it?

Christie Casciano and photojournalist Ben Augustine went on a ride-along with the team of officers on the gun violence suppression detail who work exclusively on finding illegal guns in gun violence hotspots, and the individuals who are bringing guns to the streets.

Police map these gun seizures, and have found a correlation, using a strategy called “problem oriented policing” to gun seizures. The following map shows guns turning up in all parts of the city.

The heavy concentration of guns are found are the “pop” areas, where police apply ” problem solving techniques” in areas historically suffering the most from gun crimes and then work with the community to address crime concerns.

The ride-along also revealed the interaction of poverty, drugs, and gang warfare with gun violence in the city.